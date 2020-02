Decent jump in the 1Q GDP forecast

The NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 1Q GDP growth comes in at 2% for the current week versus 1.4% last week.





The biggest contributor came from building permits which added 0.27%. There were no negative contributors this week.











The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1st quarter growth rose to 2.6% from 2.4% yesterday. The next release will be on February 27.