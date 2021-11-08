New York Fed survey on the economy sees one year inflation expectations higher and at a new high

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New York Fed survey of inflation and growth.

  • Median one year head inflation expectations increase by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7% in October. That is a new record high for the survey launched in June 2013
  • Median three year ahead inflation expectations remained unchanged at 4.2% in October
  • Median expected year ahead household income growth increased to 3.3% in October from 3% in September and reached a new series high
  • Median year ahead household spending growth expectations increase by 0.4% to 5.4% reaching a new series high
