New York Fed survey on the economy sees one year inflation expectations higher and at a new high
New York Fed survey of inflation and growth.
- Median one year head inflation expectations increase by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7% in October. That is a new record high for the survey launched in June 2013
- Median three year ahead inflation expectations remained unchanged at 4.2% in October
- Median expected year ahead household income growth increased to 3.3% in October from 3% in September and reached a new series high
- Median year ahead household spending growth expectations increase by 0.4% to 5.4% reaching a new series high