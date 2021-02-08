New York Fed survey: US household spending growth expectations highest in 5 years

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New York Fed survey of households

The New York Fed survey of households is showing:
  • median year I had spending growth expectations jump to 4.2%. Highest level in more than 5 years
  • earnings growth expectations remain flat for the 6th consecutive month
  • median inflation expectations for one year ahead and 3 year horizons remained unchanged at 3% in January
  • median year ahead home price change expectations increase 24% in January. This is the highest since May 2014
The consumer is positive about spending, inflation rising and home prices but ironically don't see earnings increasing.
