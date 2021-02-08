New York Fed survey: US household spending growth expectations highest in 5 years

New York Fed survey of households

median year I had spending growth expectations jump to 4.2%. Highest level in more than 5 years



earnings growth expectations remain flat for the 6th consecutive month



median inflation expectations for one year ahead and 3 year horizons remained unchanged at 3% in January



median year ahead home price change expectations increase 24% in January. This is the highest since May 2014

The consumer is positive about spending, inflation rising and home prices but ironically don't see earnings increasing. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The New York Fed survey of households is showing: