New York Fed survey: The Feds System Open Market Account (SOMA) could grow to $9 trillion

The NY Fed is out with comments about the Fed's system open market account or SOMA, saying

The SOMA could grow to $9 trillion by 2023 or 39% of GDP

After that point, the path of portfolio will depend on the choices made regarding the portfolio as the FOMC normalizes the stance of monetary policy



Balance sheet projections largely reflects open market desks surveys of primary dealers and market participants



New York Fed reserve balance is projected to peak at $6.2 trillion by the end of 2022 but then began to steadily decline



Survey shows treasury, MBS purchases will continue at current pace through 2021, but gradually go to zero by end of 2022



Responses show reinvestment of treasuries, MBS continues to Q4 2025



Median effective Fed funds rate seen a steady at 12.5 basis points through Q3 of 2023, and rising to just over 2% by end of 2026



The Fed has been adamant about not surprising the market. The taper expectations from the market is for there not to be a taper until 2022. If the Fed is to change that idea, they would need to explicitly say it.