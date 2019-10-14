New York Fed’s Empire State business-conditions index came out early
An ICYMI. The index published by the New York Federal Reserve has been released a day earlier than was scheduled.
NY Fed said its out early due to technical difficulties.
For October it came in at 4.0
- vs. expected 1.0, prior 2.0
- above zero indicates improving conditions
- new-orders sub index unchanged at 3.5
- shipments were up 7.2 points to 13 (inventory fell)
The improvement suggests manufacturing in the New York area is growing, an underlying positive trend.