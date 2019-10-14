New York Fed’s Empire State business-conditions index came out early

An ICYMI. The index published by the New York Federal Reserve has been released a day earlier than was scheduled.

NY Fed said its out early due to technical difficulties. 

For October it came in at 4.0
  • vs. expected 1.0, prior 2.0
  • above zero indicates improving conditions
  • new-orders sub index unchanged at 3.5
  • shipments were up 7.2 points to 13 (inventory fell)
The improvement suggests manufacturing in the New York area is growing, an  underlying positive trend.


