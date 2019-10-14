New York Fed’s Empire State business-conditions index came out early

An ICYMI. The index published by the New York Federal Reserve has been released a day earlier than was scheduled.

NY Fed said its out early due to technical difficulties.





For October it came in at 4.0

vs. expected 1.0, prior 2.0

above zero indicates improving conditions



new-orders sub index unchanged at 3.5

shipments were up 7.2 points to 13 (inventory fell)

The improvement suggests manufacturing in the New York area is growing, an underlying positive trend.









