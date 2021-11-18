New Zealand 2 year inflation expectation 2.96% (vs. prior 2.27%)
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Q4 2021 survey of expectations
- 2 year is 2.96%, up from the Q3 survey at 2.27%
- 1 year is 3.70%, up from Q3 at 3.02%
Its the 2 year that is most focused on.
NZD/USD popped a few points.
RBNZ comments (in summary):
- OCR expectations continue to rise in the short and medium-term
- One year ahead Inflation expectations rose to an eleven-year high of 3.70%
