New Zealand 2 year inflation expectation 2.96% (vs. prior 2.27%)

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Q4 2021 survey of expectations

2 year is 2.96%, up from the Q3 survey at 2.27%

1 year is 3.70%, up from Q3 at 3.02%

Its the 2 year that is most focused on.





NZD/USD popped a few points.





RBNZ comments (in summary):

OCR expectations continue to rise in the short and medium-term

One year ahead Inflation expectations rose to an eleven-year high of 3.70%

