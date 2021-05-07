New Zealand Q2 inflation expectations rising

New Zealand monetary conditions survey from the RBNZ

Inflation expectations for 1 year out rose to 1.87% (from 1.73%)

for 2 years out rose to 2.05% (from 1.89%)







Rising inflation expectations were expected, given capacity constraints, already higher headline inflation and business surveys showing higher cost and price expectations.




