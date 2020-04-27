New Zealand - Westpac expect the RBNZ will cut the cash rate to -0.5% late 2020

RBNZ Gov Orr has said previously he did not rule out negative rates.

Even more interestingly:

NZD seeing a little selling on this Westpac forecast.

expect the RBNZ to cut its OCR to -0.5% in November, could be 'telegraphed' as early as August

WPAC caution the exact timing is uncertain

huge drop in economic growth requires huge monetary and fiscal stimulus

in May expects RBNZ to double its QE program to NZD 60bn

Also in May expects the NZ govmt to announce a further NZD 15bn in stimulus

















