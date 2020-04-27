New Zealand - Westpac expect the RBNZ will cut the cash rate to -0.5% late 2020
RBNZ Gov Orr has said previously he did not rule out negative rates.
Even more interestingly:
NZD seeing a little selling on this Westpac forecast.
- expect the RBNZ to cut its OCR to -0.5% in November, could be 'telegraphed' as early as August
- WPAC caution the exact timing is uncertain
- huge drop in economic growth requires huge monetary and fiscal stimulus
- in May expects RBNZ to double its QE program to NZD 60bn
- Also in May expects the NZ govmt to announce a further NZD 15bn in stimulus