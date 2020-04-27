New Zealand - Westpac expect the RBNZ will cut the cash rate to -0.5% late 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

RBNZ Gov Orr has said previously he did not rule out negative rates. 

Even more interestingly:
NZD seeing a little selling on this Westpac forecast. 
  • expect the RBNZ to cut its OCR to -0.5% in November, could be 'telegraphed' as early as August 
  • WPAC caution the exact timing is uncertain
  • huge drop in economic growth requires huge monetary and fiscal stimulus
  • in May expects RBNZ to double its QE program to NZD 60bn
  • Also in May expects the NZ govmt to announce a further NZD 15bn in stimulus


