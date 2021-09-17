Next week brings the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting - USD implication

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Standard Chartered says the Federal Reserve FOMC will take the opportunity to 'signal' an announcement at the November meeting. 

Snippet comments via eFX: For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

  • The 22 September FOMC will likely signal a tapering decision at the next meeting, providing few details. 
  • The dots will likely signal one 2022 hike, and two added hikes in both 2023 and 2024. 
  • The risk skew is for more rather than less hikes; the added hawkish lean in not fully priced, in our view.
  • The USD could find short-term support on a hawkish tilt and any risk-off reaction



