Next week will bring the Bank of England monetary policy meeting - preview
BoE meeting is on Thursday 24 June - spoiler is that there is no change to policy settings expected.IHS Markit have posted a quick preview:
- The meeting is preceded by the flash PMIs for the UK, which helped boost sterling by indicating record business activity growth in May. This also invited a lone dissent from Chief Economist Andy Haldane in the previous meeting with regards to keeping the current QE target unchanged at GBP 895bn.
- While no new forecasts are expected, it will be of interest to observe any further tilt in favour of tapering in the BoE. IHS Markit forecasts no changes to rates at least until the latter half of 2023
Haldane: