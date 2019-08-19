Nomura on what's propping up AUD, forecasts more RBA cuts, says QE probability now 40%

Nomura have forecasts a Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut in November 2019 followed by another in February 2020.

And assess the likelihood of QE from the Bank at 40%

While Nomura are tipping further downside for AUD they say easing from other central banks is blunting the impact of RBA easing and acting as a support for the AUD.





Nomura with a familiar refrain, see:

below-trend growth

below-target inflation

RBA running out of patience

RBA very wary of elevated global risks

Nomura cautious on global growth, trade tension



policy easing by other central banks …. is blunting the currency-lowering impacts from its own easing





