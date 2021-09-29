Norges Bank excludes some Chinese firms from government pension fund

Norges Bank Executive Board decided to exclude China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co

has also decided to revoke exclusion of Hanwha Corp, says this firm no longer has any activities related to the production of cluster munitions

also decided to exclude companies Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co, and China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings

says decisions are based on recommendations from the Council on Ethics of 15 march 2021 and 28 april 2021

says executive board has not conducted an independent assessment of all aspects of the recommendations

says though executive board has not conducted independent assessment, it is satisfied that the exclusion criteria have been fulfilled

