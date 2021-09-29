Norges Bank excludes some Chinese firms from government pension fund
Norges Bank is Norway's central bank. Info comes via Reuters reporting.
Norges Bank says it has decided to exclude four companies from the government pension fund global, as well as to revoke the exclusion of one company
- Norges Bank Executive Board decided to exclude China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co
- has also decided to revoke exclusion of Hanwha Corp, says this firm no longer has any activities related to the production of cluster munitions
- also decided to exclude companies Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co, and China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings
- says decisions are based on recommendations from the Council on Ethics of 15 march 2021 and 28 april 2021
- says executive board has not conducted an independent assessment of all aspects of the recommendations
- says though executive board has not conducted independent assessment, it is satisfied that the exclusion criteria have been fulfilled
Hope I got all that spelling correct ....