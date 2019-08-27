Norway's central bank dep gov to speak on Tuesday - of interest to US equity traders (yes, really)

Category: Central Banks

Norges Bank Deputy Governor Egil Matsen speaks on Tuesday, and it won't be comments on monetary policy that'll pique the interest of US equity folks.

Nope …. Matsen will be making decisions on where to invest Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund USD700 billion stock portfolio

The fund is currently overweight Europe but is reweighting, and speculation is of an enhanced share of the equity allocation will be coming to the US
 
