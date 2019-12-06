NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 4Q growth falls to 0.6% from 0.8% last week

The NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 4Q GDP growth was cut to 0.6% from 0.8% last week.   Furthermore they see Q1 growth at 0.7%.

The biggest decliners for the week was ISM manufacturing composite index (-0.11%) , ISM manufacturing employment index (-0.07%) nad imports of goods and services (-0.07%).  The largest contributors was total nonfarm payroll (+0.06%, and the civilian unemployment rate (0.03%).

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate will likely be released shortly. Yesterday it saw 4Q growth at 1.5%. 

