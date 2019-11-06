NY Fed Pres. Williams: Labor market is really strong with low unemployment

FOMC voting member

The New York Fed Pres. John Williams (permanent voting member of the FOMC) is speaking in NY on a moderated Q&A panel.  His comments are starting to trickle out:

  • Data shows labor market is strong
  • Data dependence means reassessing full employment
  • Labor market is really strong with low unemployment
  • Fed officials have a lower view of what sustainable level of unemployment is based on low-inflation (kinda wordy headline)
  • Job growth is still solid despite slowdown in exports, business investment in the global economy
  • Slowing global growth and muted inflation pressures argue for a more accommodative policy
  • Monetary policy is moderately accommodative right now

