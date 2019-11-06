NY Fed Pres. Williams: Labor market is really strong with low unemployment
FOMC voting member
The New York Fed Pres. John Williams (permanent voting member of the FOMC) is speaking in NY on a moderated Q&A panel. His comments are starting to trickle out:
- Data shows labor market is strong
- Data dependence means reassessing full employment
- Labor market is really strong with low unemployment
- Fed officials have a lower view of what sustainable level of unemployment is based on low-inflation (kinda wordy headline)
- Job growth is still solid despite slowdown in exports, business investment in the global economy
- Slowing global growth and muted inflation pressures argue for a more accommodative policy
- Monetary policy is moderately accommodative right now