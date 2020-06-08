NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations for the next year rise to 3.0% from 2.6%

The latest inflation expectations data from the NY Fed

  • Median for the next 12 months rises to 3.0% from 2.6%
  • Unchanged for three years at 2.6%
  • Expect food to rise 8.7% - series high
  • Expect gasoline to rise 7.8% - series high
  • US consumers began to feel slightly more optimistic about finances in May
There's a small risk that the Fed hints at less easing or winding down programs on Wednesday and surveys like this get their attention, even if they're driven mostly by two factors.


