NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations for the next year rise to 3.0% from 2.6%
The latest inflation expectations data from the NY Fed
- Median for the next 12 months rises to 3.0% from 2.6%
- Unchanged for three years at 2.6%
- Expect food to rise 8.7% - series high
- Expect gasoline to rise 7.8% - series high
- US consumers began to feel slightly more optimistic about finances in May
- Full report
There's a small risk that the Fed hints at less easing or winding down programs on Wednesday and surveys like this get their attention, even if they're driven mostly by two factors.