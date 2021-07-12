NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations increased in June

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of the NY household survey

  • 1-year ahead inflation expectations rose to 4.8% from 4.0% in May -- series high (since 2013)
  • Median 3-year inflation expectations 3.6%, unchanged from May
  • Uncertainty regarding inflation for short and medium term unchanged
  • Series low of 30.7% or respondents saw higher unemployment a year from now
  • Series low of 10.9% in perceived probability of losing one's own job over the next year
  • Perceived probability of finding a job after losing one's job rose to 54.2% from 50.0% in May
Americans are feeling good about the job market but that rise in inflation will get the Fed's attention.

Tomorrow we get the CPI report, which is expected at 4.9%. Here's the chart:
