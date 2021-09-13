NY Fed survey on consumer inflation expectations hits series high
Highlights of the monthly survey
- One-year inflation expectations rose to 5.2% from 4.9% -- 10th consecutive increase
- Three-year inflation expectations rose to 4.0% from 3.7%
- Year-ahead home price inflation 5.9% vs 6.0%
- Year-ahead food inflation 7.9% vs 7.1%
- Year-ahead earnings growth 2.5% vs 2.9%
- Expected household income growth 3.0% vs 2.9%
- The survey has an 8 year history
- Full release
The Fed is going to be watching inflation and inflation expectations extremely closely in the year ahead. Despite some of the negatives here, they might be comforted by falling expectations on wages.