NY Fed weekly GDP Nowcast estimate up to 6.8% from 6.1% last week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Moving back higher with US retail sales the catalyst


The NY Fed GBP Nowcast is projecting growth of 6.8% for the first quarter which is up from 6.1% last week. The catalyst for the week was the better-than-expected retail sales. The retail sales and food services component added 0.65% to the bottom line estimate this week.  Other contributors included capacity utilization, industrial production and housing starts.  

Below is a summary of the data flows for the current week along with the chart of the estimates going back to November/December last year.  

PS The New York Fed also estimates Q2. Their model search to 4.4% from 1.5% last week although be aware, the data can be quite volatile. 

For the full report click here.

