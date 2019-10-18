NY Federal Reserve President Williams spoke earlier - recap

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams spoke on Thursday in the US:

Reuters have recapped his remarks, a handy catch up:
  • Speaking about his outlook for the economy, Williams said the interest rate cuts the Fed approved this year leave monetary policy in a position to appropriately address current risks to economic growth and that future decisions will be set on a "meeting by meeting" basis.

