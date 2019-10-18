NY Federal Reserve President Williams spoke earlier - recap
President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams spoke on Thursday in the US:
- NY Fed head William's Q&A: rates are low, Fed does not have much room to cut, wants fiscal support in a downturn
- More from Fed's Williams: Economy in a pretty good place, monetary policy to be set meeting by meeting
- Fed's Williams: Balance sheet actions don't change mon pol stance
Reuters have recapped his remarks, a handy catch up:
- Speaking about his outlook for the economy, Williams said the interest rate cuts the Fed approved this year leave monetary policy in a position to appropriately address current risks to economic growth and that future decisions will be set on a "meeting by meeting" basis.