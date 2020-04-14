NY Fed's Logan comments on abnormal market functioning

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Logan is the NY Federal Reserve head of open market operations, these from remarks to the NY Fed's forex committee 

  • says scale of Fed's purchases of treasuries and MBS have been 'unparalleled
  • says Fed's commitment to support market functioning has calmed trading conditions and allayed the potentially self-fulfilling fear that conditions might deteriorate further
  • says some aspects of market functioning may not return all the way to pre-crisis levels for some time
  • says today's crisis is different from great financial crisis, having originated outside the financial system, in an enormous challenge to public health
  • says Fed will use its tools aggressively to keep markets working so that credit can flow to households, businesses, and state and local governments
  •  says many challenges surely lie ahead for the economy and financial markets

Headlines via Reuters 

ForexLive
