Household spending growth expectations strengthen. Labor market signals are mixed

consumers year-end spending growth expectations rose to 3.7%. That is the highest level more than 4 years



gains in spending come despite flat income and earnings growth expectations



labor market signals were mixed



the mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months decreased to 14.6% in November from 15.5% in October



expectations that the unemployment rate will be higher one year from now rose to 40.1%. This was the 1st increase since July



meet inflation expectations increase 0.2 percentage points 23.0% at the one-year horizon, and increase the 0.1 percentage .2 2.8% at the 3 year horizon



median ear ahead home price change expectations decreased -0.1% to 3.0% in November. This is the 1st monthly decline since April 2020



the meeting one year ahead expected change in cost of a college education and in the price of gasoline both increase by 0.3% to 5.2%



meeting expected change in the cost of medical care fell sharply from 9.1% to 7.1%.



Expected change in food prices and the cost of rent declined by 0.1% and 0.2% respectively to 5.1% of 5.5%



The link to the survey can be found HERE

The New York Fed's survey of consumer expectations is showing: