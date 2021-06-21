NY Fed's Williams says the Fed is talking about talking tapering

President of the New York Federal Reserve branch and a permanent voter on the FOMC.

Says the Fed is talking about talking about slowing QE purchases

Following the FOMC meeting, there was no minor taper tantrum

Comments are prompting a minor risk currency response, a few bids disappating. Nothing dramatic at this stage though.





If you are using a retail FX broker provided charting service you may have noticed an outsized bar - this is because retail chart services tend to rely on the 'bid' for the price input, so if bids are lowered the bar can extend in range. If this is new news to you that's OK, we all have to begin somewhere. There are key differences between FX (at a retail level and at the professional, or wholesale, level) and exchange-traded financial market products (such as futures and options, for example; there are plenty of other examples) - in exchange-traded product charting the bars/candles (or whatever) are based on actual trades, real traded prices ... in FX this is not the case as its a decentralised market with no central exchange (tautology there!) and NO ONE has all the details of all trades (no-one ... anyone telling you different is a very misinformed chap indeed).

