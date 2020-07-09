NZD forecasts as "expect the RBNZ to eventually double their QE program"

Economists at Kiwibank say they expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand QE program to inflate further.

Citing an accelerating COVID-19 ex-NZ

NZD forecast:

0.6700 by year-end





On the QE program:

QEI was the initial $30b (actually make it $33b) commitment, in March.

QEII in May, doubling the program to $60b over 12 months to May 2021.

QEIII, to be announced in August, will likely push the limit towards $100b, over a longer time frame into 2022. The program could then be extended to $120b into 2023. Extending QE in both duration and size is the (inevitable) next step for the RBNZ.













