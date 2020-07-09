NZD forecasts as "expect the RBNZ to eventually double their QE program"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Economists at Kiwibank say they expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  QE program to inflate further.

  • Citing an accelerating COVID-19 ex-NZ
NZD forecast:
  • 0.6700 by year-end

On the QE program:
  • QEI was the initial $30b (actually make it $33b) commitment, in March. 
  • QEII in May, doubling the program to $60b over 12 months to May 2021. 
  • QEIII, to be announced in August, will likely push the limit towards $100b, over a longer time frame into 2022. The program could then be extended to $120b into 2023. Extending QE in both duration and size is the (inevitable) next step for the RBNZ.



more to come  

