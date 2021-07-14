NZ CPI and jobs market data to watch for the RBNZ rate hike - two key dates ahead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

It was another very active day from New Zealand yesterday with a surprise RBNZ decision:


The inflation report is due tomorrow, NZ time is Friday 16 July 2021 
  • in GMT time its due at 2245 on the 15 July 2021 
  • expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5%
  • expected 0.8%, prior 0.8% 
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 
And the employment report:
  • due on August 4
  • I'll have more to come on this as we get closer to that date
The meetings ahead for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

rbnz meeting 2021
