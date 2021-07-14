NZ CPI and jobs market data to watch for the RBNZ rate hike - two key dates ahead
It was another very active day from New Zealand yesterday with a surprise RBNZ decision:
- RBNZ policy announcement - says level of stimulus to be reduced
- RBNZ policy decision minutes: 'least regrets' decision is reducing some support sooner
- NZD/USD higher after the RBNZ tilts more hawkish than was expected
The inflation report is due tomorrow, NZ time is Friday 16 July 2021
- in GMT time its due at 2245 on the 15 July 2021
- expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5%
- expected 0.8%, prior 0.8%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
And the employment report:
- due on August 4
- I'll have more to come on this as we get closer to that date
The meetings ahead for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand: