NZ finance minister says RBNZ has room to lower rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaking in an interview with Bloomberg 

  • unconventional monetary policy is unlikely in near term
  • broadly ok with current level of kiwi dollar
  • says economy may not grow much in first half
  • says banks should pass on any RBNZ rate cuts
  • says RBNZ has room to move on rates

Do note that prior to last week's RBA policy announcement Australia's Prime Minister said he expected banks to pass on any rate cut in full from the Reserve Bank of Australia. 

NZ finance minister Robertson has just made a similar comments. I'd think this pretty much shows an RBNZ rate cut is done deal. RBNZ meeting is on March 25. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose