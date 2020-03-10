NZ finance minister says RBNZ has room to lower rates

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaking in an interview with Bloomberg



unconventional monetary policy is unlikely in near term



broadly ok with current level of kiwi dollar



says economy may not grow much in first half



says banks should pass on any RBNZ rate cuts



says RBNZ has room to move on rates







Do note that prior to last week's RBA policy announcement Australia's Prime Minister said he expected banks to pass on any rate cut in full from the Reserve Bank of Australia.





NZ finance minister Robertson has just made a similar comments. I'd think this pretty much shows an RBNZ rate cut is done deal. RBNZ meeting is on March 25.