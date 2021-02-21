NZ shadow RBNZ board says there is little need for monetary policy change

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting is this week, February 24

The statement will be at 0100 GMT, Governor Ord's press conference to follow

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) runs a 'shadow board' of analysts. The Shadow Board is independent of the RBNZ and does not represent what the RBNZ is going to do but rather what their view is the RBNZ should do.







For the meeting this week:

There was a wide range of views amongst board members. For the upcoming meeting, members were generally in favour of leaving the monetary policy stance unchanged given the improving outlook balanced against the high degree of uncertainty.







