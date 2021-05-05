NZD barely changed after comments from RBNZ's Bascand - rates need to stay low for quite a long time
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand in an interview with Radio New Zealand.
Bascand said "I really can't comment" on where NZ interest rates are going now
- "other than that we've said we think they need to remain low for quite a long time."
Also
- economy is doing better
- economy still needs support, will do for some time
- RBNZ needs to achieve its inflation and employment goals
- sees they are will be some higher inflation in the short term this year
- there are some supply constraints
- thinks inflation factors are only temporary though, will continue to assess this view
