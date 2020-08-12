NZD drops on the RBNZ policy announcement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand  increase in its LSAP program had been flagged (link here

But at 100bn its higher than the estimate.
The NZD fell but rebounded. Its still net lower though.

Next up, Governor Orr press conference at 0300GMT. I suspect the NZD will remain offered. 

---
Its been an active news day from NZ:

