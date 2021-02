The NZD is bid, easily regaining its losses immediately after the RBNZ statement.

In the past moves like

this have been prompted by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand 'unconstrained OCR track' ahead - its showing the cash rate turning higher from December of 2021.





That's not a commitment from the RBNZ, but is a guide to what they currently thinking nevertheless.





One minute bars to help show the moves (these are available free on ForexLive.com if you need)