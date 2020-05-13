NZD - Heads up for RBNZ Governor Orr about to speak Wed 13 May 2020 19:54:46 GMT Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks share Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing at a committee in parliament from 2010GMT.Yesterday was the RBNZ monetary policy decision:NZD lower following the RBNZ monetary policy decision, near-doubling of QE programMinutes of the RBNZ meeting just concludedRBNZ leaves cash rate on hold at 0.25%, expands QE program Orr will be speaking on this. He is likely to add similar remarks to he those he made yesterday at his news conference. See here for global coronavirus case data