NZD - Heads up for RBNZ Governor Orr about to speak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing at a committee in parliament from 2010GMT.

Yesterday was the RBNZ monetary policy decision:

