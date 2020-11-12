NZD moves above 0.6900 on RBNZ Hawkesby comments
Hawkesby spoke earleir:
- says bank has not changed its guidance on keeping OCR at 0.25% until March 2021
- says economy performing more strongly than expected in August this year
- economy still requires substantial amount of stimulus, although less than was needed in August
- says Wednesday market reaction was to economists changing call on negative rates, not monetary policy statement
- says working to get negative OCR tool operationally ready by year-end if needed
NZD ... so much winning again today, hitting a 19 month high circa 0.6915