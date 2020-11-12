NZD moves above 0.6900 on RBNZ Hawkesby comments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Hawkesby spoke earleir:

  •  says bank has not changed its guidance on keeping OCR at 0.25% until March 2021
  • says economy performing more strongly than expected in August this year
  • economy still requires substantial amount of stimulus, although less than was needed in August
  •  says Wednesday market reaction was to economists changing call on negative rates, not monetary policy statement
  • says working to get negative OCR tool operationally ready by year-end if needed

NZD ... so much winning again today, hitting a 19 month high circa 0.6915
