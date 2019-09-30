NZD traders - take note of the poor NZIER data - prompts another bank to slash its RBNZ cash rate forecast
The quarterly survey by the NZIER indicated, yet again, very weak business confidence and activity.
Data is here:
The first cab off the rank in the wake of the report I saw was ASB:
Kiwibank had been expecting another cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand , down to 0.75% but have revised that forecast to further cuts, to 0.5%
- good chance of another 50bp cut in November
More:
- Business Confidence deteriorates along with profitability. Poor pricing intentions has cut inflation expectations. Businesses are worried.
- RBNZ action has failed to spark the fire needed under business intentions. More work is required.
- The protracted, and worsening, malaise amongst business, is likely to induce another RBNZ response. We now expect another 50bps cut(s) to just 0.5%. And we wouldn't rule out a 50bp in November. But it is the Government that must step up.
(The RBNZ meet again November 13)