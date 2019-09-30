NZD traders - take note of the poor NZIER data - prompts another bank to slash its RBNZ cash rate forecast

The quarterly survey by the NZIER indicated, yet again, very weak business confidence and activity.

Kiwibank had been expecting another cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand , down to 0.75% but have revised that forecast to further cuts, to 0.5%

good chance of another 50bp cut in November

Business Confidence deteriorates along with profitability. Poor pricing intentions has cut inflation expectations. Businesses are worried.



RBNZ action has failed to spark the fire needed under business intentions. More work is required.



The protracted, and worsening, malaise amongst business, is likely to induce another RBNZ response. We now expect another 50bps cut(s) to just 0.5%. And we wouldn't rule out a 50bp in November. But it is the Government that must step up.



(The RBNZ meet again November 13)








