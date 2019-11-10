NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet this week - most analysts expect a rate cut

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reuters polling has 12 out 15 expected a cash rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  this week. 

RBNZ meet Wednesday 13 November. I posted this a little earlier:
ASB expect a cut, citing:
  • short-term growth outlook is subpar
  • risks are skewed to the downside
  • RBNZ need to take out more insurance to prevent a more protracted undershoot of its employment and inflation objectives
ANZ also expect a cut and:
  • the door to be left ajar to an even lower OCR
  • inflation expectations low and at risk of falling further, a rate cut is the path of least regret
WPAC is tipping an on hold decision though, citing:
  • labour market is in better fettle than one would expect
  • WPAC add that its a close call. 

---
RBNZ cut rates by 50bps back in August

Reuters polling has 12 out 15 expected a cash rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  this week. 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose