NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet this week - most analysts expect a rate cut

Reuters polling has 12 out 15 expected a cash rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this week.

RBNZ meet Wednesday 13 November. I posted this a little earlier:

ASB expect a cut, citing:

short-term growth outlook is subpar

risks are skewed to the downside

RBNZ need to take out more insurance to prevent a more protracted undershoot of its employment and inflation objectives

ANZ also expect a cut and:

the door to be left ajar to an even lower OCR

inflation expectations low and at risk of falling further, a rate cut is the path of least regret

WPAC is tipping an on hold decision though, citing:

labour market is in better fettle than one would expect

WPAC add that its a close call.





---

RBNZ cut rates by 50bps back in August



















