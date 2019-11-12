NZD traders - RBNZ interest rate announcement due today - preview

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting for 13 November 2019. Announcement due at 0100GMT.

  • Accompanied by the latest Monetary Policy Statement
  • And followed by the media conference with Governor Orr at 0200GMT.
Previews already posted:
Some final quickie previews. 
Via WPAC:
  • widely expected to announce a 25bp reduction in the OCR to 0.75% 
  • Key for markets will be forward guidance signals (via language and OCR forecast). 
Via BNZ:
  • most economists are picking a 25bps rate cut
  • the market sees the same risk
  • there is always the chance that the committee errs on the side of common sense and public opinion and leaves the OCR unchanged
  • Our business contacts continue to point to the futility of further rate cuts, and the 50bps August cut seemingly had a negative impact on confidence. 
  • We'd see a rate cut having a small downward impact on short-end rates and NZD and much less of an impact at the longer end of the curve, if any. 
  • The NZD looks significantly oversold against our short-term fair value model, so the removal of this risk event could easily support the currency once the dust settles. A no-change decision could see rates shift higher by 10-15bps, led by the front-end of the curve, while the NZD would clearly strengthen.

