NZD/USD retracing some of its gains on the RBNZ yesterday
The New Zealand dollar had been resilient in the face of USD strength Wednesday
Giving some back now though.
Earlier today we got comments from Orr, not really adding anything we ddidn't already know:
- More from RBNZ Gov Orr - a negative economic shock would prompt increased stimulus
- RBNZ's Orr says the New Zealand labour market has been very resilient
- RBNZ Gov. Orr says the Bank is willing to lower interest rates if necessary
NZD trading lower, as are most of major FX against the USD today:
----
Previous posts on the RBNZ MPS for May 2021, ICYMI (read from the bottom up for chronology):
And, more:
- RBNZ Gov Orr: Says inflation pressures expected to be temporary
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference - live link
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting minutes
- NZD marked higher in the wake of the RBNZ monetary policy statement
- RBNZ leave policy unchanged, as expected
And, more:
- NZ banks bring forward call for RBNZ rate hike to May 2022
- NZD/USD holds higher post-RBNZ but buyers still dipping their toes
- The NZDUSD races higher after RBNZ and tests the swing highs from January
- New Zealand dollar tries to hold firm as USD strengthens elsewhere