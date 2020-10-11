Offshore yuan (CNH) is trading lower after the PBOC weekend rate move

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The  People's Bank of China lowered a reserve requirement rate on some yuan trading, the decision came over the weekend:

In that post you'll see commentary that the move will impact, at the margin, to weigh on the yuan. In response, offshore yuan has indeed seen the currency weaken (i.e USD/CNH higher). Early trade:
Its worthwhile checking out a longer time frame chart for the bigger picture context - the move weaker for CNH is small in larger timeframes. 

