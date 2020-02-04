One hour to go until we can start talking about what the RBA will do at its March meeting!
The Reserve Bank of Australia policy announcement and statement from Governor Lowe is due at 0330GMT.
Previews of the meeting posted here:
- RBA preview - "justification for a further cut" ... but they won't
- RBA meet today, Tuesday 4 February 2020 - preview
- Here's an RBA preview looking for a cash rate cut - meeting Tuesday 4 February 2020
- Preview of the RBA interest rate meeting on Tuesday 3 February 2020 (& AUD impact)
- RBA policy meeting February 4 - to keep interest rates on hold - preview
- RBA monetary policy meeting next week, February 4. Preview.
- The aussie is in a very delicate spot ahead of the RBA decision next week
- RBA to keep rates on hold next week - Reuters poll
Most expect the RBA to remain on hold at this meeting. March is currently expected as an on hold also but expectations are firming up for the April meeting being live.