Onshore yuan was set stronger again today by the PBOC (cheaper for China to by more stuff offshore)
Yep, the thing about a stronger currency is it makes the price of importing cheaper.
Those countries exporting to China will benefit.
Never mind counting how many soybeans are being shipped, this sharpish currency revaluation (ongoing since prior to the deal being signed) has positive implications for exporters (to China).
CNY back to levels of mid last year. If there is more to come its s further positive: