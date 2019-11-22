PBOC adviser says China still has room to adjust its policies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Ma Jun a member of the People's Bank of China's monetary policy committee

Speaking today at a forum in Beijing:
  • "In the short term, there is still a lot of uncertainty about China-U.S. trade tensions. If there is a mini-deal, it would be a boon for China's economy next year. If not, and the tensions worsen, there will be rising downward pressure
  • China still has room to adjust its counter-cyclical policies including fiscal, monetary and for real estate."

We heard something similar on policy space from a former PBOC head yesterday if memory serves. 
