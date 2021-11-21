PBoC adviser says China’s economy could enter a period of “quasi-stagflation”

China's economy could enter a period of relatively slow growth and excessively high producer-price inflation.

That's from Liu Shijin, an adviser to the People's Bank of China and member of the monetary policy committee at the Bank. Speaking online at the China Macroeconomy Forum over the weekend.

Says the "quasi-stagflation" is "very likely" if demand remains weak, PPI stays high, corporate profits get squeezed, and existing risks in the economy are "released too quickly".

the possibility needs close attention - if it happens it will last into 2022

