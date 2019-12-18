PBOC adviser sounds warning on systemic risk chain reaction on local government debt
Ma Jun is an external adviser to the People's Bank of Chinamonetary policy committee.
In the Securities Times today he warned that measures were needed to be taken to prevent systemic risks from the failure of local government borrowing platforms
- Added three could be a chain reaction should defaults be allowed to damage market confidence.
- government could allow local-government financing vehicles with strong fundamentals to take over weaker counterparts
via Bloomberg