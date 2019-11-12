PBOC adviser urges rate cuts at the Bank, and more fiscal support from government

Wants a more pro-active fiscal policy & People's Bank of China rate cuts

Sheng Songcheng is an adviser to the People's Bank of China , with the advice.

China does not face the same deflationary pressures that exist overseas

fiscal policy measures should be the first consideration

monetary policy playing a supporting role

Sheng quoted in Yicai (a financial magazine in China), comes via rtrs Reuters





Sheng said that policymakers should pursue fiscal solutions as a priority, including

front-loading the issuance of local government bonds to support infrastructure projects

continued cuts to taxes and fees

Background to this is last week's PBOC cut to the one-year MLF rate last week by five basis points, the first such cut since early 2016.

PBOC has cut RRR seven times since early 2018



