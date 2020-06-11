PBOC announces adjustment to its daily open market operations timing window

The changes will go into effect starting from tomorrow (12 June)





Daily OMOs to take place between 0900 to 0920 local time now

Will issue announcement at 0900 local time if no OMOs conducted

To publish notice on transaction at 0920 local time when operations take place

Just one to take note for the daily yuan fixing and OMOs by the PBOC. For some context, the timing window for OMOs previously was between 0915 to 0945 local time each day.



