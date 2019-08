Reuters forecasts is 7.0331 for the USD/CNY reference rate.

The PBOC confounded such estimates last week with mid rates that, while weaker for the yuan, were not as weak as forecasts. the PBOC have a 'countercyclical factor' that they apply. No one knows what it is or how it'll impact day-to-day. I'd hazard a guess and say for today it'll be used to weaken the yuan not as much as expected. Like last week.