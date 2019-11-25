PBOC: Downward pressure on economy is increasing

Some comments by the Chinese central bank

PBOC
  • But economic resilience is still relatively strong
  • Potential risks, problems will be difficult to eliminate in the short-term
  • China will continue to implement prudent monetary policy, proactive fiscal policy
  • To further improve financial support to the real economy
  • Will steadily resolve shadow banking risks
Just the usual remarks from the PBOC again this time around. At the end of last year, they moved away from their "neutral" monetary policy stance to a more "prudent" one and have since maintained that up until now.

