PBOC: Downward pressure on economy is increasing

Some comments by the Chinese central bank





But economic resilience is still relatively strong

Potential risks, problems will be difficult to eliminate in the short-term

China will continue to implement prudent monetary policy, proactive fiscal policy

To further improve financial support to the real economy

Will steadily resolve shadow banking risks

Just the usual remarks from the PBOC again this time around. At the end of last year, they moved away from their "neutral" monetary policy stance to a more "prudent" one and have since maintained that up until now.



