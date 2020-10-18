PBOC Gov. Yi Gang (weekend) says coronavirus controlled in the country, 2020 growth will be +2%

People's Bank of China head Yi Gang is bullish on GDP this year.

“I think the accumulative growth for the first three quarters of this year will be positive ... For the whole year, we predict China GDP growth of around 2%”

Chinese economy remains resilient with great potential

Continued recovery is anticipated, which will benefit the global recovery

On the currency:

yuan appreciating against the U.S. dollar "significantly" in the past three months reflecting interest-rate differentials between the two countries - a development he said should be left to market forces









