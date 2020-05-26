PBOC Gov Yi says China's positive economic fundamentals will not change
People's Bank of China Governor says:
- will strengthen macroeconomic policy
- says prudent monetary policy will be more flexible
- China's economic fundamentals unchanged despite many uncertainties
- will strengthen macro policy and counter-cyclical adjustment
- will support banks, especially small and medium banks, to replenish capital via different channels
- will strengthen disposal of non-performing loans
- will deepen loan prime rate reform, push forward to reduce actual interest rate of loans
- will actively and prudently push forward the opening of financial sector
- will attract more foreign and private financial institutions into Chinese market
