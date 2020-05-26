PBOC Gov Yi says China's positive economic fundamentals will not change

People's Bank of China Governor says:

will strengthen macroeconomic policy

says prudent monetary policy will be more flexible

China's economic fundamentals unchanged despite many uncertainties

will strengthen macro policy and counter-cyclical adjustment

will support banks, especially small and medium banks, to replenish capital via different channels

will strengthen disposal of non-performing loans

will deepen loan prime rate reform, push forward to reduce actual interest rate of loans

will actively and prudently push forward the opening of financial sector

will attract more foreign and private financial institutions into Chinese market



