PBOC Gov Yi says China's positive economic fundamentals will not change

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China Governor says:

  • will strengthen macroeconomic policy 
  • says prudent monetary policy will be more flexible
  • China's economic fundamentals unchanged despite many uncertainties
  • will strengthen macro policy and counter-cyclical adjustment
  • will support banks, especially small and medium banks, to replenish capital via different channels
  • will strengthen disposal of non-performing loans
  • will deepen loan prime rate reform, push forward to reduce actual interest rate of loans
  • will actively and prudently push forward the opening of financial sector
  • will attract more foreign and private financial institutions into Chinese market

more to come  
