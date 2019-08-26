PBOC governor called on major financial institutions to speed up issuing new loans

Chinese state media, Xinhua, with a piece on comments from People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang remarks Monday

  • Speaking at a work conference
  • called on major financial institutions to issue new loans under the loan prime rate (LPR) mechanism ASAP
  • in order to recue financing costs to businesses
ICYMI, the LPR functions as a market-based reference for lenders to set their loan interest rates. 
  • from August 20, the National Interbank Funding Center now discloses the new LPR at 9:30 a.m. on the 20th day of each month
  • rate is set by 18 banks
  • a spread above the 3.3% currently on the one year Medium term Lending Facility


