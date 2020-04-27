PBOC Governor Yi Gang says again to ensure liquidity support economy
People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang in a piece he wrote in March, republished over the weekend.
Originally written for the Economic Research Journal in its March issue, re-published Sunday on the WeChat account of ChinaForex magazine, run by the country's FX regulator (China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), is China's foreign exchange regulator)
Yi Gang:
- to maintain liquidity at a reasonably ample level
- offer targeted support to companies hit by the coronavirus epidemic,
- the economic impact from the virus on China will be short-lived, fundamentals are solid